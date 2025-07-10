Prince William steps back from major royal role after 12 years: 'A pleasure'

Prince William hands over the title of the President of Fields in Trust

Prince William is officially stepping back from one of his longtime royal duties as he passes on the baton.

On his trip to Switzerland to watch England’s women’s football team face off in the Euros on July 9, the Prince of Wales met with former footballer Jill Scott and formally welcomed her as the new President of Fields in Trust, according to an Instagram post shared by William himself.

William, 43, held the role for 12 years, taking over from Prince Philip, who served as president for more than six decades.

“A pleasure to see @jillscottjs8 and hear about the great work she is going to be doing as the new President of Fields in Trust,” the future king wrote in his post, which included a photo of the pair posing together.

Scott’s new role comes as Fields in Trust celebrates its 100th anniversary. The charity — once known as the National Playing Fields Association — works to protect parks and green spaces across the U.K. as places for all communities to enjoy.

Scott, who was awarded an MBE for her services to football, is stepping in at a crucial time. One in three children in the UK reportedly lack access to a playground within walking distance.

The organisation says it’s determined to shift that reality, declaring in a centenary statement, “Access to green spaces is a right, not a privilege.”