Princess Kate nods to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding again

The Princess of Wales seemingly paid a subtle tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid feud
Princess Kate is no stranger to making subtle yet powerful statements through her fashion choices.
The Princess of Wales appeared to send a subtle sartorial message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Tuesday night’s State Banquet held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the UK.
Marking her first Banquet in two years since her cancer diagnosis, Princess Catherine stunned in a rich burgundy silk gown by Givenchy — the very designer Meghan chose for her wedding dress in 2018.
It marked a notable shift in Kate’s usual fashion playbook. The princess is known to favour British designers for high-profile occasions, especially state banquets. But this time, she opted for a French luxury label with ties to her sister-in-law, and did so during a French State Visit, no less.
The move comes amid ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family ever since Meghan and Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020.
It’s also not the first time Kate has referenced the couple’s wedding through her wardrobe.
Back in May, she wore the same yellow Philip Treacy hat she wore to Harry and Meghan’s 2018 nuptials — on the exact week of their seventh wedding anniversary.
