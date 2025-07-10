Genelia Deshmukh to reprise her role in 'Masti 4'

Genelia Deshmukh takes internet by storm after 'Sitaare Zameen Par' success

Genelia Deshmukh is reportedly returning to the Masti franchise, as she was recently spotted rehearsing for the upcoming installment.

The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actress, who garnered recognition for her portrayal of Aditi Mahant in the 2008 rom-com, is currently gearing up for a cameo in Masti 4.

Alongside Genelia, Riteish Deskhmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani were seen filming a song for the upcoming sequel at Victoria Square in Birmingham.

The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya star sported a white and olive-green outfit layered with a yellow jacket.

She accessorised the look with soft curls cascading over her shoulder.

This comes after the Ved actress attended her Masti 4 co-star Elnaaz Nourozi’s birthday party on set.

Taking to Instagram, director Milap Milan Zaveri shared a glimpse of the celebration, which featured Genelia.

The Indian actress was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Aamir Khan and earned widespread acclaim for the project.

Genelia, 37, played Riteish’s on-screen wife in the 2004 original Masti, and their chemistry was among the most loved aspects of the project.

Notably, neither the filmmaker nor the actress has confirmed her role in the film.

For the unversed, Masti 4 is expected to release in summer 2026.