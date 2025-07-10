WhatsApp rolls out chat prompts to help users engage with Meta AI

This representational image shows an illustration of the WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

WhatsApp is making it easier for users to engage with Meta AI, its integrated chatbot, by rolling out a new feature that provides default conversation starters, aiming to streamline interactions and help users leverage the AI assistant more effectively.

The new default prompts are currently available to some beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.20.13 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, according to WABetaInfo.

The new feature will present a curated selection of conversation prompts, designed to offer a clear starting point, particularly for individuals who might be unsure of how to initiate a chat with the AI.

These suggestions are automatically set by Meta as a built-in component of the feature and are expected to evolve to maintain freshness and relevance.

These suggestions are categorised thematically to cater to a diverse range of user interests and needs. For instance, a suggestion may be focused on daily life and personal experiences.

Prompts in this area encourage users to talk about their day or discuss what's happening in their lives, making the interaction with Meta AI feel more personal and conversational.

There is also a quick prompt related to current events, such as asking about today's top news, encouraging users to explore timely topics and stay informed through engaging conversations with Meta AI.

To make the experience more enjoyable, WhatsApp has included a fun and entertainment section that offers playful and interactive prompts, inviting users to participate in personality quizzes and imaginative games like "20 Questions", or even quirky challenges like humorous IQ tests.

Another significant group of prompts falls under emotional support and guidance that encourages users to talk through issues, set goals, or reflect on major life changes.

It's important to note that users are not limited to only the default suggestions provided by Meta AI. Users retain full freedom to type anything they want directly into the chat bar and ask Meta AI about any topic or question that interests them, without being confined to the predefined prompts.

These suggestions simply inspire and guide users in starting conversations, offering helpful ideas when needed.

The upcoming default prompts are set to be rolled out to even more people over the coming weeks.