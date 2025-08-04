Pakistan to launch its first moon mission by 2035: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal (left) meets Shan Zhongde, Chairman of China’s Atomic Energy Authority and Space Agency in Beijing, China, August 4, 2025. — APP

Pakistan aims to send its first lunar mission by 2035, with the national space agency, Suparco, receiving formal instructions to lead the ambitious venture, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said.

Iqbal made the remarks during a high-level meeting in Beijing with Shan Zhongde, Chairman of China’s Atomic Energy Authority and Space Agency on Monday. The discussion focused on expanding collaboration in space and nuclear energy to support Pakistan’s national development goals.

He added that under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative, space sciences have gained new momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The federal minister further said Pakistan recently launched three satellites in collaboration with China and plans to send its first astronaut to the Chinese space station by 2026.

Highlighting the growing impact of climate change, Iqbal emphasised the urgency of adopting alternative energy sources to address vulnerabilities in food, water, and health security.

He called for deeper collaboration between Pakistan and China in peaceful nuclear energy and advanced technology, including quantum computing. "The K-2, K-3, and C-5 nuclear power plants stand as shining examples of this strategic cooperation," he added.

Iqbal said that Pakistan has established a Quantum Computing Center and is actively aligning science and technology sectors with its economic development priorities. He urged greater educational opportunities for young Pakistani scientists through Chinese exchange programs.

The minister also acknowledged that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has played a vital role in removing bottlenecks in Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Chairman Shan Zhongde appreciated Pakistan’s continued progress under CPEC and affirmed China’s full cooperation in advancing Pakistan’s space research and peaceful nuclear capabilities. He reiterated the commitment to further strengthen economic and strategic ties between the two countries.