Meta working to combat scammers on WhatsApp

Meta on Tuesday announced that it has shut down nearly 7 million WhatsApp accounts associated with scammers in the first half of this year, intensifying its efforts to combat fraudulent activities on the platform.

Clair Deevy, WhatsApp's external affairs director, said: "Our team identified the accounts and disabled them before the criminal organisations that created them could use them."

Scams on Meta's popular instant messaging app often involve organised gangs and include fraudulent cryptocurrency investments and get-rich-quick pyramid schemes, which typically require victims to pay upfront for promised returns — a clear red flag for users.

"There is always a catch, and it should be a red flag for everyone: you have to pay upfront to get promised returns or earnings," Meta-owned WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Additionally, WhatsApp collaborated with OpenAI to dismantle a scam traced to Cambodia that used ChatGPT to craft deceptive messages, luring victims into WhatsApp chats, according to the tech firms.

Meta on Tuesday began prompting WhatsApp users to be wary when added to unfamiliar chat groups by people they don't know.

New "safety overviews" provide information about the group and tips on spotting scams, along with the option of making a quick exit.

"We've all been there: someone you don't know attempting to message you, or add you to a group chat, promising low-risk investment opportunities or easy money, or saying you have an unpaid bill that's overdue," Meta said in a blog post.

"The reality is, these are often scammers trying to prey on people's kindness, trust and willingness to help — or, their fears that they could be in trouble if they don't send money fast."