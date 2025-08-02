WhatsApp to roll out real-time voice chats with Meta AI

This representational image shows an illustration of the WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

WhatsApp is set to launch a feature enabling real-time voice chats with Meta AI, making interactions with the chatbot more dynamic and accessible.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature, available to some beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.21.10.76 update, which can be accessed via the TestFlight app for iOS, is set to be rolled out to more people over the coming weeks.

With the new feature, users can initiate a voice session by tapping the waveform icon in the Chats tab.

There is also an option in voice preferences to automatically start voice chats when opening Meta AI from this tab, although this feature is disabled by default, allowing users to maintain control over their interactions.

Additionally, some users can instantly start a voice conversation with Meta AI directly from the Calls tab, eliminating the need for additional steps.

The updated interface includes a range of pre-made prompt suggestions to assist users in initiating conversations, addressing those unsure of what to ask or say.

This screenshot shows the upcoming WhatsApp feature. — WABetaInfo

The interface also allows users to quickly attach and share photos directly from their gallery or camera right within the text input area to support their queries or messages visually.

Voice chats with Meta AI can continue running when users switch to other apps by tapping the "collapse" icon. This allows Meta AI to listen and provide feedback as users, for example, read notes aloud or browse websites, creating an experience similar to a natural phone call with uninterrupted assistance.

It's important to note that privacy is emphasised throughout: users can mute the microphone or end the voice session manually by tapping the close button or switching back to text chat.

On iOS devices, an orange dot appears in the top-right corner of the screen, near the signal and battery icons, whenever an app is actively using the microphone.

This is part of Apple's built-in privacy protections designed to keep users fully informed about when their microphone is in use. This indicator is managed at the system level by iOS and cannot be controlled, hidden, or modified by any app, including WhatsApp.

This new voice chat feature eliminates the need to type, especially useful for those who may be multitasking, driving, or have mobility challenges.