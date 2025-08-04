New WhatsApp feature enables status sharing within group chats

This representational image shows an illustration of the WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that allows users to create and share status updates directly within group chats as part of its latest Android beta update.

The feature, included in version 2.25.22.11 of WhatsApp for Android, is being made available to select users enrolled in the Google Play Beta Programme.

This means users can now post updates that are visible only to members of a particular group, without the need to tag or notify them separately.

Unlike regular status updates, which are shared with selected contacts, these new posts are created from within the group’s information screen and automatically shared exclusively among its members.

The latest update makes it easier to share important information or announcements in busy groups without overwhelming the chat.

Status updates shared in this way will disappear after 24 hours, just like regular status posts, helping to keep conversations clear and timely.

Users can view these updates either by tapping the group icon or from the general Updates tab, where group-specific posts are clearly marked and accessible only to group participants.

A display of the new WhatsApp feature. — WABetaInfo/File

WhatsApp is now testing this feature with the public, as some users have started seeing signs of the new functionality on their app.

WhatsApp has also confirmed that group status updates are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring privacy and security remain intact.