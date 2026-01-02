Nature's secret weapon: What are the tiny crabs eating our plastic waste?

Crabs vs. Plastics: How tiny Fiddler Crabs play a surprising role in reducing microplastics

A new study published in the journal Global Change Biology has revealed that tiny fiddler crabs-which grow no bigger than width of a Post-It note-are acting as “ecosystem engineers” by consuming and physically breaking down microplastics in some of the world’s most polluted coastal environments on the north coast of Colombia.

Researchers have discovered these arthropods are thriving and actively involved in the biodegradation of small plastic particles in the sediment.

These crabs can break down plastics within days, performing much faster than sunlight and waves.

How fiddler crabs adapt to microplastics

Scientists have previously discovered the intriguing phenomenon of fiddler carbs ingesting plastic in laboratory settings, but this marks the first study to analyse whether they will avoid plastics in the natural environment or adapt to their presence.

In this connection, lead researcher, Professor Jose M. Riascos said, “We wanted to learn how the microspheres are distributed among the major organs and to find out whether the crab’s interaction with microspheres resulted in their physical fragmentation into smaller particles.”

The research study further demonstrated that the crabs had accumulated microplastics at 13 times the concentration found in the sediments.

Examining the impact of microplastics on fiddler crabs

Researchers have issued significant warnings that the fiddler crab’s spectacular ability may come at a cost, potentially releasing harmful nano plastics into their tissues and the broader food chain.

While the full extent of these health outcomes remains unknown, several studies have highlighted potential links to serious conditions including cancer, respiratory problems, and heart attack.