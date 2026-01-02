Why January’s Wolf Supermoon will appear brighter than usual in 2026

Skywatchers will get an especially bright lunar display on January 3, 2026, when the full Wolf Moon appears as a supermoon enhanced by a rare combination of orbital conditions.

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon aligns with perigee, the point in the Moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.

On January 3, the Moon will pass within about 362,300 kilometers of Earth, making it appear roughly 14 percent larger and up to 30 percent brighter than when it is at its farthest distance.

While this perigee is slightly farther than December’s Cold Supermoon, the January Wolf Supermoon will receive an additional brightness boost because it coincides closely with Earth’s perihelion.

Perihelion is the time of year when Earth is closest to the Sun, allowing slightly more sunlight to reach the Earth-Moon system.

Earth is about 3.4 percent closer to the Sun at perihelion than at its farthest point.

The combination of a full Moon near perigee and Earth near perihelion could make this Wolf Supermoon one of the brightest full Moons visible in 2026.

January also offers favorable viewing conditions in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Colder air tends to hold less moisture, which can lead to clearer and more transparent skies, weather permitting. No special equipment is needed to view the Wolf Supermoon.

The Moon will be visible to the naked eye, making it an accessible and striking celestial event for observers worldwide.