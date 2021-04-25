All schools, colleges closed until May 17

Islamabad : The district administration has announced that all kinds of educational institutions will remain closed for in-person classes for 9-12 grades until May 17 due to the growing coronavirus incidence in Islamabad.

According to a notification issued by the district magistrate, the educational institutions were advised to shift to online learning mode.

The administrations also banned all types of indoor and outdoor dining. However, takeaways/home delivery was allowed.

The shops and marakiz (centres) will remain closed from 6pm to Sehr.

The public and private offices in Islamabad would observe office hours from 9am to 2pm with strict compliance of 50 percent work from home policy.