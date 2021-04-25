‘Rehabilitation of jobless people is noble act’

LAHORE : Minhajul Quran International (MQI) President Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri has said that enabling the people from poor segments of society to earn halal livelihood is a noble act of piety and humanity, and a great service to the whole society under the present testing times.

He was speaking on the occasion of giving keys of a rickshaw to an unemployed youth, Tariq Salman, which was donated by the Resources and Development Wing of MQI. He said the donation of rickshaw would solve the unemployment problem of the youth, enabling him to earn his livelihood through a halal way. Terming the unemployment a curse on any society, he said the negative effects of being unemployed not only create problems for the family of the jobless person but society as a whole was affected by the problem. To substantiate his statement, he quoted some reports on the prevailing law and order situation in the country wherein unemployment had been pointed out as one of the main reasons behind rising graphs of street as well as heinous crimes in Pakistan. He urged those bestowed with financial resources and prosperity by Allah Almighty to spare some of their funds for the unemployed people and help them earn their livelihood.