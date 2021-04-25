High-achievers of seminaries to get scholarship

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the implementation of the decision of the Federal Education and Professional Training Ministry to give away 20 scholarships to the top position-holders from seminaries in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations.

It made the announcement in a notification.

The FBISE also said e-sheets would be used for SSC and HSSC exams, 2021, for subjective papers. It said e-sheets would be used for subjective papers of science subjects and English only.

“Matriculation students will fill e-sheets for six subjects including English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Computer Science, and for other subjects, the traditional method will be used.”

The board said for HSSC, e-sheets would be used for subjective papers of five subjects, including English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Sciences.