Sun Apr 25, 2021
Sun Apr 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

Curbing begging a priority: SSP

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

Islamabad : Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that ICT Police is committed to eliminate menace of professional begging from Capital, a police spokesman said.

He said that, Islamabad Police had launched special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers and nabbed 41 beggars during the last 24 hour.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken against beggars those found around commercial centers, signals and other business areas.

Specials squads working to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

SSP said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will be made more effective and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

