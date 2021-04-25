11 PSVs impounded for flouting inter-provincial transport ban

Islamabad : Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) on Saturday impounded 11 public service vehicles (PSVs) for flouting Inter-provincial transport ban on weekends.

The transporters were boarding the passengers after hiding vehicles behind Faizabad bus stand, secretary Islamabad Transport Authority Asma Sanaullah told media here.

She said the teams of ITA were conducting regular inspections at various bus terminals and wagon stands to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), overcharging, overloading, route completion and route permits.