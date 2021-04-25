State land retrieved in operation against illegal occupants

LAHORE : Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) in a crackdown on illegal occupants of state land has so far retrieved 1,60,205.25 acres of land worth Rs453.04 billion in different districts of Punjab.

The operation was launched on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar and added 1,704 acres of state land worth Rs197 billion were retrieved in Lahore District.

He said 2,975 acre state land worth Rs50 billion in district Bhakkar has been retrieved, 43,442 acres of land worth Rs39 billion in district Jhang, 2,275 acres land worth Rs33 billion in district Bahawalpur, 1,906 acres of land worth Rs23 billion in district Mianwali, 1620 acres of land worth Rs20 billion in district Toba Tek Singh, 5,776 acres of land worth Rs17 billion in district Faisalabad, 4,223 acres of land worth Rs15 billion in district Sargodha, 21,738 acres of land worth Rs12 billion in district Chakwal, 1,476 acres of land worth Rs6 billion in district Rahim Yar Khan, 1,142 acres of land worth Rs4 billion in district Sheikhupura, 508 acres of land worth Rs3 billion in district Gujranwala, 45,164 acres of land worth Rs3 billion in district Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,135 acres of land worth Rs2 billion in district Kasur, 2,492 acres of land worth Rs2 billion in district Khushab, 1,061 acres of land worth Rs2 billion in district Attock, 10,52 acres of land worth Rs1 billion in district Chiniot, 883 acres of land worth Rs1 billion in district Okara, 57 acres of land worth Rs1 billion in district Jhelum, 3,972 acres of land worth Rs1 billion in district Muzaffargarh, government land worth Rs 1 crore in Nankana Sahib, 1.25 acres of state land worth Rs29 crore in district Rawalpindi.

He said zero tolerance policy has been adopted against land grabbers and indiscriminate operation is being carried out against such elements across the province.

Babar Hayat Tarar said state land in 36 districts is identified and protected through a modern data bank established in Punjab Board of Revenue.