Public urged to avoid social gathering

Islamabad : Amid serious concern over rising COVID-19 cases, Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Saturday called on public to rigorously adhere COVID-19 SOPs including wearing face masks, avoid social gatherings, family visits and observe preventive norms.
Social distancing, covering the face with a cover or a mask and washing our hands again and again will be the best medicine to fight this disease in the days to come, she said while speaking to a private news channel. There has been an immediate surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, which is a worrisome situation, she added. She lamented that there was a lack of implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures during the third coronavirus wave.