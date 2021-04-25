DSP, three SHOs test positive for coronavirus

LAHORE : A DSP and three SHOs have tested positive for Corona. The victims included Model Town DSP Hassan Aziz, Garden Town SHO Hamza Bhatti, Faisal Town SHO Qadir Ali and Raiwind SHO Syed Wajih-ul-Din.

They have been quarantined. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said 910 police officers and officials of Lahore police have so far been affected by Covid-19 and out of these 728 police officers and officials have joined their duties after recovery. Around 177 cops are still quarantined. Two DIGs, 3 senior police officers of SSP rank, 7 SSPs, 22 DSPs, 28 inspectors, 104 sub-inspectors, 78 ASIs,14 senior traffic wardens,145 traffic wardens along with junior and senior clerks suffered from Corona.