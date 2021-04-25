‘CPWB taking care of 1,000 children’

LAHORE : Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has said currently the Bureau is providing shelter, care and rehabilitation facility to more than 1,000 destitute and neglected children in its purpose-built and state-of-the-art shelter homes.

Addressing a press conference, the CPWB chairperson said in the last two years 12,400 destitute children were rescued and rehabilitated by the Bureau.

Presently, CPWB is functional in eight districts i.e. Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan.

By the end of 2021, it would be made functional in three more districts i.e. Sahiwal, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan. By the end of 2022, Child Protection Units will be established in 13 more districts i.e. Kasur, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Chakwal, Jhelum, Vehari, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Jhang.