Shahbaz Sharif released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: After getting bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a money laundering and assets in excess of income case, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Friday.

Despite strict orders of the party’s high command, a large number of party leaders and workers reached outside the jail as well as Shahbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence for the reception of their leader. The PML-N workers showered flower petals on Shahbaz Sharif's car and chanted slogans in his favour and took him to his residence in a procession.

The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders received Shahbaz Sharif at the Model Town residence. Despite strict orders of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif who stopped the party leaders and workers from coming for the reception in view of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, the workers didn’t stop. In his message through Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson for the party, Shahbaz Sharif said that he thanked the nation and the workers for their prayers for bail.

“As soon as the corona pandemic is over, I will meet all the friends, including the workers,” he said in his message.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan and others also reached the jail to receive Shahbaz Sharif.

After reaching home, Shahbaz Sharif telephoned his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif congratulated him and his party and thanked Almighty Allah that Shahbaz has been granted bail. He said all the bail proved that the allegations levelled by NAB were false and had no grounds. He said Shahbaz Sharif was only punished because he stood with his (Nawaz’s) narrative. Both the brothers also talked on prevailing political situation and exchanged their views.

Meanwhile, the PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz congratulated the nation over the release of Shahbaz Sharif. She said Shahbaz Sharif faced all the atrocities because he never left the side of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah while talking to media outside Kot Lakhpat Jail said that Shahbaz Sharif's innocence has come to light from the decision of the larger bench of the LHC. He said the negative propaganda based on revenge which has been going on for the last three years has come to an end.

Rana Sanaullah said that the country was in dire need of Shahbaz Sharif and as the leader of the opposition in National Assembly he would now play his full role.