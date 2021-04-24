Virtues of reading highlighted

LAHORE:University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore hosted a webinar "Virtues of Reading" in connection with International Book Day on Friday.

Distinguished speakers included UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, academician and celebrated poet Amjad Islam Amjad, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Dr Atifa Usmani. The speakers highlighted the importance and role of the book reading culture in social and economic development of the country. It was agreed upon that in order to bridge gender gaps, class difference and in order to overcome social and economic barriers, books played a vital role. A question-answer session was also held in the end.