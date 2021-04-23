4 more die of coronavirus, 632 test positive

Islamabad : As many as 632 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours showing the outbreak is still much intense in the region while the virus has claimed another four lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district that has taken death toll from the region to 1,487.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 92,447 while the number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 14,955. To date, a total of 76,005 patients from the twin cities have recovered from the illness. It is worth mentioning here that to date, the case fatality rate of COVID-19 in ICT is much lower as compared to Rawalpindi district and Pakistan. At present, the CFR in ICT is less than one per cent, around 0.91 per cent while for the Rawalpindi district, it is 4.0 per cent. The CFR of COVID-19 in Pakistan, at present, stands at 2.1 per cent.

The recovery rate of the corona, however, is lower in both ICT and Rawalpindi district as compared to the recovery rate so far recorded from all across the country. As many as 86.14 per cent of all patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from the Rawalpindi district have achieved complete cure while the recovery rate for ICT is 81.05 per cent. In Pakistan, 86.9 per cent of all patients have so far recovered from the illness. According to details, the virus has not claimed any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 649 patients belonging to the federal capital have already died of the illness. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 71,533 after confirmation of 549 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 57,979 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 12,905 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, after four COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 838. As many as 83 more patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 20,914 of which 18,026 patients have recovered. On Thursday, as many as 141 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,909 patients were in home isolation in Rawalpindi district.