Forest dept asked to deploy guards as per global standard

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environment has asked the Forest department to ensure the deployment of forest guards as per global standards.

The committee decided to visit forest areas all over the province and to review the forest and wildlife activities and see the achievements of the Environment department.

The committee expressed concern over the performance of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for poor vigilance on chipboard factories in Hayatabad industrial estate to make Peshawar a pollution-free city.

It was decided in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Environment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that was held at the Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi.

Besides MPAs, Nawabzada Farid Salahuddin, Malik Badshah Saleh, Laiq Muhammad Khan, Madiha Nisar, Sajida Hanif, Sitara Afreen, Humaira Khatoon and Shagufta Malik, it was also attended by Special Secretary Environment, DG Environment, DG EPA, other high-ups of the department and KP Assembly Secretariat.

The participants of the committee were briefed on the core functions and performance of the department. On this occasion, the performance of Forest and Wildlife was highly appreciated.

However, EPA was asked to control pollution-emitting factories. The Environment department briefed the committee on the questions moved by the MPAs.

The chair underlined the need for mass awareness and promoting biodiversity and ecotourism in the province.