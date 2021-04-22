Punjab transport dept to build 200 bus stops

LAHORE: The Transport Department has decided to build 200 more bus stops in City. The department has sent recommendations to the government to allocate funds by including the scheme in new financial year. Current fiscal year, Cabinet Committee on Finance had approved a supplementary grant of Rs77 million for repair and maintenance of dilapidated bus stops in the current financial year as well. Lahore Transport Company will set up its eight-storey office on three kanals 16 marlas of land in Green Town. Several sections and facilitation centres will be created.