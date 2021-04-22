UK to fully support Pakistan on FATF issue: British HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner has said his country will fully support Pakistan on the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as Islamabad's performance on the implementation of FATF roadmap is marvellous.

He was talking to Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad on Wednesday, state-run radio reported. The interior minister said Pakistan has so far implemented 24 out of 27 points of the FATF roadmap. He said Pakistan and the United Kingdom have a long history of bilateral relations and Pakistan gives immense value to them. He expressed concerns on placing Pakistan on the red list due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said this has disturbed the Pakistani diaspora living in the United Kingdom. He said this treatment with Pakistan seems discriminatory when COVID is spreading at a fast pace in its neighbouring countries.

The High Commissioner explained that placement of Pakistan on the red list is not discriminatory as this step has been taken in view of prevailing corona situation. During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. The two sides also reviewed progress on extradition treaties of wanted people between the two countries. Repatriation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also came under discussion during the meeting. Both sides agreed to complete the extradition and repatriation treaties at the earliest. The minister also expressed condolence on the demise of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.