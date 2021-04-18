Rs171,000 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE: The city district administration imposed Rs 171,000 fine on a number of shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Saturday.

According to a district administration's spokesman, the price control magistrates inspected around 1,106 points and found 162 violations, while cases were registered against 96 violators. In line with the special directives of the deputy commissioner Lahore, the price control magistrates are conducting raids across the City to ensure availability of essential commodities at the officially-fixed rates.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 14 shops on DHA Phase-6 Main Boulevard for corona related SOPs’ violations.