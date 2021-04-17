close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 17, 2021

Shibli greets Fawad on new assignment

National

A
APP
April 17, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday congratulated Fawad Chaudhry on his appointment as minister for Information and Broadcasting.Shibli Faraz, in a tweet, said he would continue to support Fawad on the initiatives started by him in the ministry during his tenure as minister for information. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him with the Ministry of Science and Technology, which had great potential. He also thanked all media owners, CEOs, bureau chiefs, directors news, television anchors, beat reporters and journalists for their cooperation during his tenure as information minister.

Latest News

More From Pakistan