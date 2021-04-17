Shibli greets Fawad on new assignment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday congratulated Fawad Chaudhry on his appointment as minister for Information and Broadcasting.Shibli Faraz, in a tweet, said he would continue to support Fawad on the initiatives started by him in the ministry during his tenure as minister for information. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him with the Ministry of Science and Technology, which had great potential. He also thanked all media owners, CEOs, bureau chiefs, directors news, television anchors, beat reporters and journalists for their cooperation during his tenure as information minister.