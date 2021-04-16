Prices of petroleum products slashed further

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday further reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.79 per litre to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan. “In order to provide relief to the consumers during Ramazan, the government has decided to reduce the prices of the petroleum products,” said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here. Accordingly, petrol will now be sold at Rs108.56 against its sale at Rs110.35, the statement added. Likewise, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs2.32 per litre, from Rs113.08 to Rs110.76. The price of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs2.06 per litre, from Rs82.06 to Rs80 whereas the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs2.21 per litre, from Rs79.86 to Rs77.65. The new prices will be effective from April 16 to April 30, 2021.