Punjab Irrigation Dept to launch e-Tawan initiative

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Irrigation Department will launch e-Tawan initiative after successfully introducing e-Abiana. Secretary Irrigation Punjab Capt (retd) Saif Anjum had a meeting with Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor to discuss and review e-Abiana progress. The developments on the upcoming e-Tawan initiative as part of e-Abiana were also discussed. Automation and upgradation of Irrigation Department’s library in line with PITB’s e-Library initiative was also deliberated. Both departments will be signing an agreement in this regard to make all the relevant literature readily available to departments’ employees. PITB DG-IT Operations Faisal Yousaf, DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Development & Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman and Director IT M Kashif Farooq were also present at the meeting.