Pakistan all set to host AGM of World Squash Federation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has won the hosting rights of the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the World Squash Federation (WSF) to be held for the first time in the second half of this year.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) had placed a bid to host the AGM in August 2020 and was one of the five leading countries eager to host this meeting.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that the WSF’s Board has allotted the AGM 2021 to Pakistan. “The official announcement of the WSF’s decision is expected to be made within the next few days.”

Though Pakistan has a rich history in the game but the country never hosted the AGM even during Jahangir Khan’s era as president of the body.

“Pakistan has been officially allotted the WSF AGM for the very first time. It was really surprising that a country that has rich traditions and has contributed so much to the game in the past has never hosted the meeting. We produced champions after champions and even there was a time when Pakistan was considered as the uncrowned king of squash, yet the AGM was never hosted by the country. Now the WSF has decided to allot the AGM to Pakistan for the latter part of 2021. The final dates of the meeting are expected to be announced by the world body shortly,” a source privy to the WSF Board meeting said.

Over 110 countries are permanent members of the WSF that holds the powers to make broader decisions regarding squash development around the world.

“There have been unnecessary misconceptions regarding Pakistan, especially when it comes to hosting major sports events. By inviting representatives from all over the world for the AGM, Pakistan would press further its genuine right of hosting major squash events. There is also a need to assert Pakistan’s status as a nation that not only loves the game of squash but is ready to welcome dignitaries from all over the world.”

The PSA has already directed the PSF to delay hosting the CAS Open which was scheduled to be held in May this year. It is believed that the AGM will be held on the sidelines of a major international event like the Pakistan Open or CAS Open.