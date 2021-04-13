9 COVID-19 deaths, 864 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:As many as 864 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district making nearly 19 per cent of all patients reported from Pakistan in the last 24 hours while out of 58 deaths caused by the disease in the country in a day, nine were reported from the region.

To date, a total of 85,631 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities while as many as 1,411 patients from ICT and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus has claimed four more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 611 while 680 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital to 66,380 of which 52,904 patients have recovered.

On Monday, as many as 12,865 active cases of the disease belonging to the federal capital were there in ICT.On the other hand, another five deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from the district to 800 while 184 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from Rawalpindi district that has taken tally to 19,251.

To date, a total of 16,111 patients from the district have recovered while of 2,340 active cases from the district on Monday, as many as 132 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district and 2,208 were in home isolation.