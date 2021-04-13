UAE values ties with Pakistan, says envoy

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi has said that the wellbeing of the people of Pakistan is very close to the hearts of UAE leadership and for the reason the Emirates are always standby Islamabad on every hour of trial.

Likewise, Pakistan has throughout been standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the UAE on international forums for the cause of humanity. He was expressing these views on the occasion of inauguration of the Khalid Al-Kaabi Mosque here on Monday. The mosque was constructed at F-9 Fatimah Jinnah Park under the supervision of UAE Mission in Islamabad.

It was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan. A distinguished UAE resident Nasir Al Kaabi, the financier of the mosque, was also present on the occasion.

Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said that such initiatives like public interest buildings and activities reflect the close relationship and people-to-people contact of the two brotherly countries. The inauguration ceremony was followed by the distribution of Ramazan food packages among the needy of the area from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment UAE.