FIA launches probe against Nowshera resident

NOWSHERA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Police have launched an investigation into allegations of human smuggling against a travel agency and its head identified as Abid Ali Khan.

The investigations were launched after the US Department of Treasury designated the Nowshera-based travel agency, its head and his three associates as facilitators in the alleged human smuggling to America.

Abid Ali Khan belonging to Hakimabad locality in Nowshera was summoned by ASP Cantonment Waqas Rafiq and grilled about his alleged role in the human smuggling. He told the police that the US authorities had been probing these allegations since 2015.