KP govt decides installation of oxygen plant

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to install an oxygen plant to fulfill future requirement of oxygen in public sector hospitals.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a news release issued here Saturday.

Beside, Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Chief Secretary Dr.

Kazim Niaz, high ups of health department also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the capacity of public sector hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with special focus on the availability of oxygen in the hospitals.

The meeting was told that there was no shortage of oxygen in the major hospitals of the province adding that the health department was regularly monitoring the oxygen supply situation in the province and immediately necessary steps were being taken to ensure timely provision of oxygen where the demand increases.

Regarding availability of oxygen in major hospitals, the meeting was told that at present oxygen tank capacity in Hayatabad Medical Complex is 13,000 liters, adding that additional one tank with capacity of 6,000 liters would be provided within a week.