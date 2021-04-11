23,972 bikers fined

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 23,972 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

ITP was endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads, said a press release.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appreciated this performance and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ul Rehman to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

He said traffic personnel were directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

The department, he said was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

He appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.