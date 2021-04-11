PNCA sets up regional office at GB

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) opens up its regional office at Gilgit Baltistan (GB). The office was formally inaugurated by the GB’s Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Archaeology, and Youth Affairs, Raja Nasir Ali Khan on Thursday.

Dr Fouzia Saeed DG PNCA, Sumair Ahmed Syed, Secretary Tourism, Sports and Culture GB, Zafar Taj a cultural personality and Secretary, Agriculture and PNCA’s Board member Taqi Akhunzada were also present at the occasion. Shafqat Mehmood , Federal Minister for National Heritage was also going to be present, however, due to flight cancellation he could not come. He sent a special message expressing his intentions to be actively engaged with GB in future.

He said, “I am happy that PNCA has set up this regional office at GB. We will make sure that we contribute to the promotion of the rich culture of GB through cultural activities. ”