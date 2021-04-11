Without power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On one hand, the world is enjoying the era of scientific advancement. On the other hand, Pakistan is deprived of the basic facilities. Loadshedding is one of the major problems which the country has been dealing with for decades now. Last year, power remains out in the winter season as well.
The government needs to take steps to tackle this issue in an effective manner.
Noor Mustafa
Hyderabad