200 mobile Sasti Insaf Shops launched

LAHORE:The district administration on Wednesday launched 200 Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops in the provincial metropolis under the Punjab Employment Scheme.

DC Mudassar Riaz said the 200 mobile shops had been established in rickshaws in all tehsils of Lahore city for sale of fruits and vegetables at the officially-fixed rates. The DC said that all the assistant commissioners visited the mobile shops in their respective tehsils to review the situation on the first day of launch of the shops.

City Assistant Commissioner Faisan Ahmed visited the mobile shops at Gulshan-e-Ravi, Iqbal Town Moon Market, Kharak Nulla and Yateem Khana Chowk and checked the quality, quantity and rates of fruits and vegetables there. The people were seen buying fruits and vegetables at affordable mobile shops, said the DC, adding the citizens appreciated this noble initiative of the district administration.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a report on the implementation of corona SOPs from October 2020 to date. The report said that during the above mentioned period, 68,688 markets and shops were checked. As many as 5363 shops, stores and marriage halls were sealed and a fine of over Rs 6 million was imposed on the violators. Since March 30, 2021, a total of 163 FIRs have been registered and 192 arrests have been made. DC Mudassir Riaz Malik said the administration was fully mobilised to implement the corona SOPs in the City and all assistant commissioners had been directed to strictly implement the corona SOPs without any discrimination. The deputy commissioner on Wednesday visited to Corona Vaccination Centre at Expo Center. He told journalists that a total of 151,715 senior citizens had so far been vaccinated. The DC reviewed the arrangements at Expo Centre. He said the second dose of corona vaccine was also being administered at Expo Centre. He said that the senior citizens who come to the centre for vaccination should use face masks and hand sanitizer.

DC Mudassar Riaz said that overall arrangements at the centre were satisfactory and so far 1,014,962 senior citizens had been vaccinated against corona in Expo Centre Hall No. 3 and 16,700 senior citizens in Expo Center Hall No. 1.