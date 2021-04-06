CCPO orders cops not to compromise on probe process

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Investigation Wing is the backbone of Lahore Police and maximum human and logistic resources are being provided to this wing to uplift and strengthen it with its capacity building as well as effective monitoring mechanism. He was presiding over an important meeting of all the divisional SSPs of Investigation Wing at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore on Monday. SSP Investigation Lahore Ameer Abdullah Niazi, SSP Legal Sh Asif, all the SSP Investigation and other officers attended the meeting. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reviewed the overall performance of Security Cell. He said Security Cells have been established in all the divisional offices of Lahore Police. He directed all divisional SPs of Investigation Wing to hold meetings with Incharges Investigation on daily basis and personally monitor the developments in court cases.

Dogar further directed the concerned investigation officers to present the challans of cases in courts with complete preparation. He said the Incharge Cells would be bound to attach relevant certificates on cases files and strict action would be taken against them if presenting incomplete challans.

Commander Lahore Police stressed upon the need of investigation process on purely merit basis and completion of challan in cases to ensure provision of speedy justice to people and timely conviction of crimes.