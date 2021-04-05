Hamza slams PM over masses problems

LAHORE: Hamza Shahbaz, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N’s central leader condoled the death of former party’s MNA Zaheer Shah with his son and daughter. He was accompanied by Kh Saad Rafique, MNA Mian Javed Latif and Ataullah Tarar among others. Later, Hamza said inflation, unemployment and poor economic policies of the rulers are forcing the people to go on hunger strike while the prime minister said it is not inflation.

Had the premier ever come out of Bani Gala, had he come to the people, he should have realised inflation in country. From the platform of the PDM, the political parties should take account of this incompetent, corrupt and irrational government and bring it to a logical conclusion. In the blind fire of revenge of the rulers, people, workers and government employees are burning. It is almost three years. The government has completely failed in resolving masses problems. He said they won’t let Prime Minister Imran Khan run away after destroying the country, adding mafias are minting billions of rupees in sugar, flour and medicines.