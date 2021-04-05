close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
AFP
April 5, 2021

‘Deepest wreck dive’ reaches US WWII ship

World

MANILA: A US navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500 metres below sea level off the Philippines has been reached in the world’s deepest shipwreck dive, an American exploration team said.

A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the wreckage of the USS Johnston off Samar Island during two eight-hour dives completed late last month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said.

