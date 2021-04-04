‘Recently signed MoU to help Tevta graduates get jobs abroad’

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that Tevta has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) in Islamabad the other day.

Addressing a meeting at Tevta Secretariat here on Saturday, he further said that he along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and OEC Managing Director Kashif Ali Noor signed the landmark agreement.

Ali Salman Siddique said that as per the agreement an online job portal would provide the students and graduates of Tevta with a complete data of different jobs in foreign countries. He said that 250,000 students of Tevta would be able to get job opportunities while using this job portal of Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development. He added that after signing the agreement Tevta would be able to know the job opportunities abroad and would train its students as per the need and demand of foreign countries. This data of demand would be provided by ministry, he informed. He noted that SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari appreciated Tevta’s initiative and termed the MoU historic. The SAPM said around 1.2 million Pakistanis had been sent to multiple countries for various job assignments since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came in power. He added the Pakistani manpower export witnessed a slowdown in the wake of coronavirus. He also said the initiative would promote overseas employment in the country and help Pakistan boost its manpower supply. New job markets such as Germany and Japan have been opened for Pakistan as the government has recently signed new agreements with their governments for providing job opportunities to the Pakistani youths in modern trades, he added.