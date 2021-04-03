Corona claims 34 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus has become deadliest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it claimed 34 lives on Friday, the highest number of fatalities caused by the viral infection since the second outbreak.

Death toll with the latest losses from the viral infection has risen to 2,417 in KP.

Also, 1007 people tested positive for the viral infection, taking the toll from the infectious disease to 90,262.

Twenty-two people died in Peshawar alone that brought the total number of losses to 1,294.

Three each died in Swat, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan while one each succumbed to the disease in Bajuar, Kohat and Bajaur.