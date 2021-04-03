Tendulkar in hospital with coronavirus

MUMBAI: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital onFriday as a precautionary measure six days after announcing that he had coronavirus. The 47-year-old “little master” of batting is one of the most high-profile cases of a new pandemic surge in the country of 1.3 billion people.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” Tendulkar said on Twitter.

“I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Tendulkar is adored across India, and fans took to social media to wish their cricket “God” a speedy recovery.

Indian Premier League teams like the Delhi Capitals all released messages of goodwill.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to the little master,” IPL player Mufaddal Vohra said on Twitter.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Sachin Tendulkar,” said Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, India´s national cricket board. Former Pakistan arch-rival Wasim Akram also sent special wishes.

“Even when you were 16, you battled world´s best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a six!” said Akram, who bowled at Tendulkar in his debut series as a 16-year-old.

“Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India´s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!”

Three other players who took part in the so-called Road Safety World series, including brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, have also tested positive for the virus.