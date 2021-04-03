Food itemsâ€™ prices to be finalised before Ramazan

Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh has directed the relevant authorities to finalise a list of prices of essential food items before Ramazan.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office on Friday, the city administration is finalising a list of prices for essential food items that would be published for the month of Ramazan in consultation with all stakeholders.

A series of consultation meetings have been held on the directive of the commissioner in this regard. Shaikh said the exercise of consultation would determine prices of grocery items, flour, bakery and others essentials in consultation with the stakeholders; however, the prices of fruits and vegetables would be determined on a daily basis during Ramazan.

He discussed the efforts being made to fix prices of edible items for the month of Ramazan, adding that bachat stalls would be established throughout the city with the cooperation and coordination of the city administration. Representatives of an association of shopkeepers assured the city administration that the prices fixed for flour would not be violated.

The meeting was attended by the additional commissioner, the deputy commissioner of District Central, MB Dharejo, additional deputy commissioners of all districts and owners of flour mills.