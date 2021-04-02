Best investment ideas: KASB Securities ranked number 1 in Asia, 2nd in North America

KARACHI: Ali Farid Khwaja of KASB Securities has been ranked among the top 10 in three of the awards categories. KASB is ranked Number 1 in Asia, 2nd in North America and Number 6th in Europe for 2021 Top Performer Awards by TIM Group amongst independent research providers. This award is based on the performance, consistency and volume of stock investment ideas. KASB is the only non-global investment bank which has been ranked in the top 10 in three regions (North America, Europe and Asia). The TIM Group is the largest global trade ideas network. Some 4,000 professionals from 300 banks and brokerages participate in TIM’s network where they submit their best stock investment ideas. It is the most prestigious global platform for sell side contributors to measure the success of their stock investment ideas.

“It is a matter of great pride and honour for us to be recognized for providing strong alpha generation ideas to our clients. It is a privilege to be ranked alongside some of the largest global banks. This recognition will help us in our mission to bring global capital to the best growth companies in Pakistan,” said Ali Farid Khwaja, Chairman of KASB Securities Pakistan.

KASB’s retail trading app, KTrade is also the most downloaded stock trading app in Pakistan according to data on Similarweb. KTrade aims to democratize the access to investment products for the masses.