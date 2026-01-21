King Charles faces rift with Prince William over Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

King Charles is reportedly stuck in a dilemma as he face a fallout with Prince William over how to support Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke of Sussex may be hoping the monarch will put duty before personal feelings and support him at the games.

However, the expert noted that games are tricky for the King because attending it would not only upset William but he has to see how he will manage as they end around Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday.

It could become the reason that Charles choose not to support Harry amid reports the Duke wants him to open the games as Head of the Armed Forces.

The expert said there well be a “divergence” between Charles and William on whether or not the monarch would support Harry.

Meanwhile, Harry will be “banking on the Windsors putting duty before their personal feelings," Fitzwilliams continued.

“The Games are a major dilemma for the royals and it’s a dilemma that the Sussexes have created themselves," he added.

“Because Harry founded the Invictus Games, it’s up to him – although maybe not officially – what happens with it.

“The end of the event clashes with Queen Camilla ’s 80th birthday, but that isn’t a reason for Charles not to open the Games if he intends to, and there is a very good case for him doing so because he is Head of the Armed Forces and it’s a major military charity event.

“At the moment though, it’s completely unclear how the royal family are going to respond, given the Sussexes put three nuclear bombs under Buckingham Palace with Spare, the Oprah Winfrey interview and their Netflix series.”