Trump vows ‘no going back’ on Greenland ahead of Davos visit

U.S. President Donald Trump has strengthened his campaign to acquire Greenland, stating that there is “no way of going back” on his ambitions as he prepares for a high stakes address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

However, at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, French President Emmanuel Macron warned of a “shift towards a world without rules”.

The White House has confirmed that the Air Force One turned around that Trump would board a different aircraft to continue his trip. According to Trump, there are “a lot of meetings scheduled in Greenland.”

According to the BBC, during the lengthy press briefing, Trump also told reporters that “things are going to work well” in Greenland.

While Trump has not ruled out using military force to develop Greenland, when NBC News asked yesterday whether he would acquire territory, the president replied, “No comment”.

Further during an interview with BBC Newsnight on Tuesday evening, Greenland’s Minister of Industry and Natural Resources, Naaja Nathaniselen, said that Greenlanders were not stunned by the president’s demands.

In this connection, Nathanielsen said, “We do not want to be Americans, and have been quite clear about that.”

Turning to the forum in Davos, Trump shared screenshots that he claims are private text messages sent to him by Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Additionally, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Layen addressed the challenge directly in a speech on Tuesday, underscoring that Europe is fully committed when it comes to the security of the Arctic.

The US President said that he will impose a 10% tariff to all goods imported from eight European countries starting February 1, should they reject his proposal to acquire Greenland. The French President rejected the continual accumulation of new tariffs as entirely unacceptable, specifically when used as leverage against territorial sovereignty.

Furthermore, the sources close to the International Trade Committee have stated that the European Parliament is planning to suspend approval of the US-EU trade deal agreed upon last July. This pivotal move would mark a significant escalation between Washington and Brussels.