PTI Sindh leader criticises PPP over corruption

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday said the balloon of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was deflated, while the provincial government had done nothing for the welfare of people.

Reports said a PTI delegation comprising MPA Dua Bhutto, Imran Qureshi, Ameenullah Moosakhel and Ali Hingoro, led by Haleem Adil Sheikh, visited Hyderabad. Talking on the occasion, Haleem Adil said the idea of governor’s rule is not the solution, adding that the change would come through masses. He said the PPP actually manipulated the 18th Amendment for getting its vested interests, as the autonomous status of the province allowed the corrupt leadership of PPP to pocket all the development funds.

The PTI provincial leader said drugs of Rs4.5 billion were recovered from the possession of a police officer in Sindh. He said he has no personal enmity with anyone but he would continue fighting for the rights of the poor, saying the constituency of PPP’s Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, did not even have snakebite vaccine for poor patients. He said the Sindh’s issues would be resolved by the federal government because the PPP-led provincial government was corrupt and incompetent, saying that they would not leave Sindh to the mercy of thieves.