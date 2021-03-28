Girl dies in Oghi road mishap

MANSEHRA: A girl child was killed and another sustained injuries when a speeding motorbike hit them on the roadside in Rasheed area of Oghi on Saturday.

Kaynat, 12, and her friend were standing at the Oghi-Battagram road to cross it over when a speeding motorbike hit and left both of them seriously injured. The locals rushed them to the Civil Hospital Oghi where doctors pronounced Kaynat dead and her friend was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. The police after lodging FIR started an investigation to arrest the accused biker, who managed to flee following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Food Department constituted three committees to check the adulterations and price-hike across the district on a daily basis. “We have constituted three committees, which would pay raids daily to check the price-hike and adulteration in the food items across the district,” Uzma Shakir, the assistant food controller, told reporters.